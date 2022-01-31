Rihanna Appears to Be Pregnant in Photos With A$AP Rocky

Baby on board? Rihanna appears pregnant in photos with boyfriend A$AP Rocky out in New York City over the weekend of Jan. 30-31. In photos snapped by Shutterstock and published by People magazine, the artist and entrepreneur is wearing a long pink puffy winter coat that has only one button closed at the top, with her bare baby bump on display over her low, light blue jeans.

In the collection of photos, the 33-year-old “Umbrella” singer and rapper walk hand in hand, smiling sweetly at each other, with A$AP kissing her forehead in one shot. This would be both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first child.

Billboard has reached out to Rihanna’s and A$AP Rocky’s reps for comment.

A$AP Rocky, also 33, confirmed their romance in an interview with GQ in May 2021, after months of speculation that the two were dating. In the interview, he called Rihanna the “love of my life.” The rapper also talked about whether he’d be interested in children. “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he told the magazine. “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Rihanna, too, has spoken about having kids. In a March 2020 interview with British Vogue, the artist says she plans on having more than one child within the next decade. “I’ll have kids – three or four of ’em,” she told the publication, noting that she’d embark on the journey of motherhood alone if she didn’t find a suitable partner. “I feel like society makes me want to feel like, ‘Oh, you got it wrong…’ They diminish you as a mother if there’s not a dad in your kids’ lives. But the only thing that matters is happiness, that’s the only healthy relationship between a parent and a child. That’s the only thing that can raise a child truly, is love.”

Recently, the entrepreneur announced that she’d be launching brick-and-mortar stores for her popular Savage x Fenty brand this year. The first location — in Las Vegas — opened its doors on Jan. 22.