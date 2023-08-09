×
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RZA in Savage x Fenty Campaign Photos

The shoot promotes her first Savage x Fenty maternity line.

Rihanna
Rihanna attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. James Devaney/GC Images

This just in: Rihanna looks glamorous even while breastfeeding. In a new photo shoot for Savage x Fenty’s new maternity line, the 35-year-old singer shows off her baby bump while holding her 1-year-old son, whom she shares with A$AP Rocky. She wears just a simple black bra, which boasts cups that open up for breastfeeding access, as demonstrated in the photos by little RZA.

“Not ur mama’s maternity bras…,” the company captioned the photos on Instagram. “designed by @badgalriri, approved by baby RZA 🫶🏾”

It’s definitely not the first time Ri has modeled her Savage x Fenty clothing while pregnant — just last month, she posed in a shoot for the brand’s new sheer lingerie — but this is her company’s debut functional maternity line. It follows a series of red carpet and streetwear fashion moments from the “Rude Boy” singer that defied the traditional expectations for pregnancy clothing, proving to the world how stylish, sexy and fun women can still dress while they’re expecting.

Rihanna — who is expecting her second child with the rapper — founded Savage x Fenty in 2018, the year after she launched her Fenty Beauty company. Shortly after celebrating Savage’s five-year anniversary in May, she stepped down as CEO from the lingerie brand, remaining on as an executive chairman.

In recent months, Ri has made trips to France — for Paris Fashion Week, supporting Pharell’s debut as Louis Vuitton’s head of men’s fashion — as well as her home country of Barbados, where she and her soon-to-be family of four enjoyed some beach time together. At one point, she shared a photo of Rocky holding RZA in front of palm trees, the picturesque sunset reflecting on the water, which she lovingly captioned: “my Bajan boyz…”

See the photos from the maternity shoot below:

