Rihanna Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Rihanna is pregnant with her second baby, a representative confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter following her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show, after fans speculated about her appearance.

The singer was dressed in a curve-hugging red outfit and appeared to rub her belly during the airborne performance at the State Farm Arena in Glendale, Arizona, where she treated viewers to a medley of some of her biggest hits.

The new baby will have a big sibling, as Rihanna just welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May.

Rihanna hinted in a pre-game interview with Nate Burleson that she had a surprise in store for fans, but she didn’t end up singing any new songs or bringing out any musical guests to the Super Bowl halftime show stage.

Her vague tease makes more sense now: “I’m thinking about bringing someone — I’m not sure,” she had said. “We’ll see.”

After her Super Bowl halftime set, Burleson retweeted a post that read, “So when #rihanna told @nateburleson there was gonna be a surprise guest at the halftime show, I’m betting that the BABY is the surprise guest #JustSayin #SuperBowl.” He left his own comment with the message: “Bingo!” with a bulls-eye emoji.

“When I first got the call to do it again this year, I was like, [hisses] ‘You sure?’ I’m three months postpartum,” RiRi had said about accepting the Super Bowl gig, during an Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show press conference earlier this week. “Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this. But when you become a mom, there’s something that just happens where you feel like you can take on the world. The Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was because I haven’t been on stage in seven years, there’s something exhilarating about the challenge of it all … It’s important for my son to see that.”