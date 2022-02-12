×
Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump With A$AP Rocky at Fenty Beauty Event in Los Angeles

The pregnant pop superstar and fashion and beauty mogul attended the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles with A$AP Rocky.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna pose as they celebrate Rihanna's Fenty Beauty brand on Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rihanna brought her growing baby bump to the red carpet.

The pregnant pop superstar and fashion and beauty mogul attended the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles with A$AP Rocky on Friday evening (Feb. 11).

At the L.A. event, Rihanna told People that she’s enjoying dressing herself while pregnant. “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she said. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

Boyfriend A$AP Rocky showed up in a shade of purple that complemented Rihanna’s outfit, but the singer clarified that they didn’t plan it that way.

“I didn’t know what he was wearing,” said Rihanna, according to People. “I didn’t even see him! Like, he left the studio to come here. That always happens with us. We get dressed in completely separate [areas] across the house, and we leave looking coordinated somehow.”

Rihanna first revealed that she was pregnant at the end of January, in photos with A$AP Rocky in New York City. Since then, she’s shared some snapshots of her belly on Instagram.

See Rihanna posing at Friday’s Fenty Beauty event below.

Rihanna
Rihanna celebrates her Fenty Beauty brand on Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles. Mike Coppola/Getty Images
