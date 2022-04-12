7 Things We Learned About Rihanna’s Pregnancy & Relationship With A$AP Rocky From ‘Vogue’

Rihanna is gearing up for her most important journey to date: Motherhood. The singer, who is in her third trimester of pregnancy, sat down with Vogue for an interview published on Tuesday (April 12) and talked about becoming a first-time mother, how her relationship with boyfriend A$AP Rocky got started and her highly anticipated ninth album, the yet-to-be-titled R9.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news A$AP Rocky Rihanna See latest videos, charts and news

Below, we’ve rounded up the most important revelations from Rihanna’s interview with Vogue.

A$AP Rocky Overstepped His Boundaries During Rih’s 2012 VMAs Performance

During the height of her Talk That Talk era, Rih appeared at the 2012 VMAs to perform “We Found Love” and “Cockiness,” the latter of which featured A$AP for the remix of the track. The performance went as planned — that is, until Rocky gave an intimate squeeze to one of her body parts without her consent.

“He grabbed my ass on stage. That was not part of the rehearsal!” Rih explained. “I was like, What are you doing!?” Though her team was expecting her to flip out, she instead let it go. “My manager was like, Oh, God, she must like this guy a little bit. She never lets this shit slide.’”

The Pandemic Brought Rih and A$AP Closer

During the lockdown, Rih and A$AP’s friendship blossomed into a romantic one with the help of an epic road trip they took from New York to Los Angeles during the summer of 2020.

“He became my family in that time…I cooked our food on this little janky grill I bought from Walmart. I still have it, too. It works like nobody’s business.” She added, “There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bullsh-t, it’s just us living…I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”

After traveling across the country together, Rih felt like it was time for A$AP to meet her mother, Monica Braithwaite, in her native Barbados. “My mother has a really good read on people. She observes first and then she’ll move slowly. I guess I’m like that too,” she said. “There are some guys that I’ve dated that she won’t even look at to this day. But she was charmed by him from the jump.”

Rihanna on the cover of Vogue Annie Leibovitz/Vogue

They Were Not Actively Planning for a Baby

“Planning? I wouldn’t say planning. But certainly not planning against it. I don’t know when I ovulate or any of that type of shit. We just had fun,” Rih explained. “And then it was just there on the test. I didn’t waste any time. I called him inside and showed him. Then I was in the doctor’s office the next morning and our journey began.”

She Has No Traditional Plans for the Baby Shower — Or Gender Reveal Party

Rih’s ideal baby shower includes “no brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing” — but that doesn’t mean she judges anyone else who goes down the cutesy route. “I mean it’s lit for a lot of people—I’ve even planned a couple of baby showers like that myself—it’s just not right for me. Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me.”

Don’t expect a gender-reveal party from the singer either: “I asked my doctor: Is something wrong with me for not wanting this? Because people keep asking me. Am I a bad mom? When we’re ready to tell the world, we’ll just tell them.”

She Has a Dream Location in Mind to Raise Their Child

“Rocky asked me recently if I had a dream place, where would it be? I told him home, Barbados. I always imagined it being that way. But realistically it probably won’t be,” the singer told the outlet, likely due to her several business ventures in the states like Fenty Beauty and her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty.

Her Pregnancy Cravings Include Tons of Sweets

Rihanna is not fond of eating sweets, but that has changed. “I usually hate desserts, but all of a sudden you come close to me with a chocolate-​covered donut and you’ve got my heart forever,” she told the interviewer, adding that tangerines sprinkled with salt is another favorite snack of hers. “It has to be with salt and only with salt, because in Barbados we take our fruits to the ocean and soak them,” she insists. “Trust me, it really is a thing.”

Her Next Album’s Rollout Will Be “Completely Different”

Sorry, Rih Navy — there’s still no release date for R9. But Rih did explain in the interview that she has been exploring a new release strategy for the album, whenever that time comes. “I’m looking at my next project completely differently from the way I had wanted to put it out before. I think this way suits me better, a lot better,” she said. “It’s authentic, it’ll be fun for me, and it takes a lot of the pressure off.”