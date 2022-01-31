Nicki Minaj, Cardi B & More Stars Congratulate Rihanna on Her Pregnancy

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the 2021 Met Gala benefit "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City.

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who revealed in the sweetest way over the weekend that they are expecting a baby together.

In photos snapped by Shutterstock and published by People, the rapper and singer/makeup mogul are seen taking a romantic stroll around New York City. RiRi is wearing a long pink puffy winter coat with only the top button fastened, leaving her bare baby bump on display over her low, light blue jeans.

This would be both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s first child. The superstar duo were rumored to be dating throughout 2021, and A$AP Rocky officially confirmed in an interview with GQ in May 2021 that he’s dating Rihanna, and called her “the love of my life.”

Explore See latest videos, charts and news A$AP Rocky Rihanna See latest videos, charts and news

“So much better when you got The One,” he said. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones … I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

Following the exciting news of Rihanna’s pregnancy, a number of the couple’s celebrity friends and fans took to social media to share congratulatory messages.

Cardi B shared the photo of the couple to her Instagram Story, and wrote “OMG!!!! Congrats @balgalriri,” alongside a string of red heart emojis. You can see her post before it expires here.

Nicki Minaj also congratulated her friend “Rih” by sharing the snap of the singer as well. See her Instagram Story post here.

“She is a work of art,” Camila Cabello wrote on her Instagram Story, which you can see here.

See below for sweet Twitter messages from Zara Larsson, Toni Tone and more.

Omg Rihanna 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾👼🏾 — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) January 31, 2022