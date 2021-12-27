Rihanna Remembers Her Late Cousin Tavon Four Years After His Murder in Barbados: ‘Miss You and Dat Smile’

Rihanna is paying tribute to her late cousin, Tavon Kaiseen Alleyne, four years after his murder in Barbados.

The 33-year-old singer and Fenty founder took to social media on Sunday (Dec. 26) to honor Alleyne with a series of heartfelt photos, many of which featured her lovingly posing alongside him.

“Miss you and dat smile cuz,” Rihanna captioned the emotional post on Instagram, adding the hashtag #Tavon.

Explore Explore Rihanna See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Alleyne, 21, was shot and killed on Dec. 26, 2017. At the time, local news outlet Nation News reported that he was shot around 7 p.m. while walking by a track near his home in St. Michael, Barbados, when a man shot him multiple times and fled the scene.

Rihanna shared the tragic news in a heartbreaking Instagram post at the time. “RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man!” she wrote alongside a series of pictures with her cousin, concluding with the hashtag #endgunviolence.

Rihanna later attended Alleyne’s funeral in her native Barbados. After the emotional “celebration” of her cousin’s life, the singer shared a dedication on her Instagram Story, along with a photo of Alleyne’s casket adorned with flowers.

“Sleep well buddy..we are at peace knowing you’re in a better place than we are. We will always have a void without you, but we will never stop loving you,” she wrote. “Hope you were happy with your going away celebration today.”

See Rihanna’s heartfelt post below.