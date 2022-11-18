×
Rihanna Bares Booty in NSFW Video Showing Savage X Fenty Lingerie: Watch

It's getting hot in here.

Rihanna
Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Baby, this is what you came for. In a saucy Thursday (Nov. 17) Instagram video, Rihanna showed off both her Savage X Fenty lingerie line and her bare booty — and it’s definitely not safe for work.

In the video, the nine-time Grammy winner stands alone in a room as she models her clothing company’s Renaissance Rose Corset Dress, currently on sale on the Savage X Fenty website. Blowing kisses, staring down the camera and turning around to show how little the dress covers, Ri completed the look with a messy updo, fingerless gloves, leathery black stockings and pumps with heels made to look like rose flowers.

Probably knowing that her video very much speaks for itself, the “Stay” singer simply directed followers to where they can steal her style in her caption. “Savagex.com,” she wrote.

The steamy post comes just over a week after Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show premiered on Prime Video Nov. 9. The fluorescent, surrealistic visual experience debuted new pieces in the Fenty Beauty founder’s apparel collections and featured performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell.

Rihanna is still fresh off releasing her first pieces of new music in six years, earlier this month dropping “Lift Me Up,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100, and “Born Again” as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Come February of next year, she’ll perform as the headliner at Super Bowl LVII.

Watch Rihanna model her Savage X Fenty lingerie below.

