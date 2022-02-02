×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

Rihanna Shares New Baby Bump Pic After Pregnancy Announcement

"how the gang pulled up to black history month."

Rihanna
Rihanna attends the premiere of Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Glasshouse on Sept. 22, 2021 in New York City. Monica Schipper/GI for Savage X Fenty

Rihanna is definitely enjoying her February.

On Wednesday (Feb. 2), the fashion mogul and pop superstar took to Instagram and Twitter to share a new pic of her baby bump after she and A$AP Rocky announced Monday that they’re expecting their first baby.

“how the gang pulled up to black history month,” Rihanna captioned a series of photos, which also includes pictures from the Monday announcement.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

See latest videos, charts and news

In the new photo, Rihanna is wearing a vintage Procell No Limit jersey, pulling it up with orange-gloved hands to expose her belly. She was spotted in the streetwear look last week in New York, on Jan. 25. The outfit was just one way Rihanna has cleverly kept her pregnancy under wraps for the past month-plus.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been dating since last year. After months of speculation, A$AP Rocky confirmed their romance in an interview with GQ in May 2021. In the interview, he called Rihanna the “love of my life.” The rapper also talked about whether he’d be interested in children. “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” he told the magazine. “I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad