Rihanna Says She Will Go ‘Psycho’ Protecting Her Child, Reveals She’s In Her Third Trimester

Rihanna might be turning out iconic pregnancy looks on a daily basis, but do not let the fashion fool you: Her number one priority is protecting her child. Speaking with Elle at the opening of Fenty Beauty at Ulta on Saturday (March 12), the “Work” singer shed some insight on the type of mother she’ll be once she gives birth.

Considering that Rihanna is a fan of Bravo TV, she said she admires Real Housewives stars Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice’s parenting styles. “Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are. And that’s really inspiring to me. But Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids.”

She continued, “She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.” And when the interviewer joked that Rih would “flip a table” over her children, the 34-year-old said, “Worse. You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

The Fenty beauty and fashion mogul also revealed that she is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy, and shared that she continues to look fantastic with the help of pregnancy hormones and her namesake beauty and skincare line.

“I mean, they go hand in hand. There’s a pregnancy glow. There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed? Makeup for sure helps you feel like a real person,” the nine-time Grammy winner said. “I just focused a lot on moisturizing and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there’s so much that you can do.”

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, revealed her pregnancy with a New York City outing during the weekend on Jan. 30-31.