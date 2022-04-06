Rihanna Says Pregnancy Has ‘Unlocked New Levels of Love & Respect’ for Mom in Touching Birthday Tribute

Rihanna makes an appearance with her mother Monica Braithwaite (R) at Stance for the Clara Lionel Foundation on June 6, 2018 in New York City.

Rihanna is showing her mother, Monica Braithwaite, some love on her special day. On Tuesday (April 5), the Fenty Beauty founder wished her mom a happy birthday via Instagram and shared a touching tribute that revealed how her view of her mother has changed in light of the star’s pregnancy.

“Today is my Queen’s birthday!!!” the singer wrote. “Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain! She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!”

Rihanna is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Though her mother has served as an inspiration during her life and motherhood journey, the “Work” singer is also taking notes from Bravo’s Real Housewives stars Heather Dubrow and Teresa Giudice.

“Heather Dubrow is so chic while being a mom. Just love the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are,” Rih said in an interview with Elle. “And that’s really inspiring to me. But Teresa [Giudice] from Jersey does not play about her kids.”

She continued, “She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it.” When asked if Rih would “flip a table” over her children, the 34-year-old replied, “Worse. You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

See Rihanna’s birthday tribute to her mother below.