Rihanna Models Steamy New ‘V-Day’ Savage X Fenty Lingerie: Watch

Need something steamy to wear this Valentine’s Day? You already know Bad Girl Ri Ri has you covered, or, as far as the clothing itself goes … not so covered. With just about one month left to go before Feb. 14, Rihanna dropped her “V-Day” line of lingerie on her Savage X Fenty website and posted a red-hot video of herself modeling one of the designs.

In the Thursday (Jan. 12) video, the “S&M” singer poses in a black lace jumpsuit with a revealing heart-shaped cutout just under the neckline. “Phuck yo roses,” she captioned the post on Twitter, adding a red heart emoji.

The piece Ri models in the video looks to be the “Lovestruck Lace” catsuit — which, according to the Savage X Fenty website, is “crotchless.” Do with that as you will.

The catsuit is now available for purchase on the site along with lacy bodysuits, corset tops, bra-and-panty sets and more. There’s even a Valentine’s-themed jockstrap for the fellas.

Similar to the design Rihanna models in her video, many of the pieces have racy cutouts or stretches of transparent fabric. As Savage X Fenty puts it in a tweet promoting the line on the company’s official account, they’re “Hot from e’ry angle.”

The new drop comes just days after the nine-time Grammy winner attended the Golden Globes Tuesday (Jan. 10), where she was in the running for best original song with her Wakanda Forever track “Lift Me Up.” Though she didn’t take home the award that night, she and A$AP Rocky — with whom Ri welcomed a son last May — did unofficially win best-dressed couple at the event.

Valentine’s Day isn’t the only major occasion happening in February that Rihanna is gearing up for, though. Two days before the holiday of love, she’ll headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show — an occasion she also celebrated with a Savage x Fenty line of “Game Day” clothing.

See Rihanna modeling her new V-Day line of Savage x Fenty lingerie below: