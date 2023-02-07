Rihanna Is Getting a New Met Gala-Themed Wax Figure

Madame Tussauds announced on Tuesday (Feb. 7) that Rihanna is receiving a new wax figure at its New York City museum.

The wax recreation is modeled after the superstar’s iconic ensemble from the 2018 Met Gala, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” As a co-chair alongside Anna Wintour, Donatella Versace and Amal Clooney, RiRi walked ascended the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a stunning, beaded corset minidress and matching robe by Margiela. In a nod to the A-list event’s religious theme, she paired the couture with a papal bishop’s hat and ostentatious crucifix necklace.

Rihanna’s latest lookalike will be unveiled in the Glow Gala Room of Madame Tussauds New York — Times Square on Wednesday (Feb. 8), and will fit right into the neon-themed room thanks to the LED lights hidden throughout the figure’s outfit.

The planned reveal comes just days before the Oscar nominee is set to take the stage for her highly anticipated halftime show during Super Bowl LVII. The performance will mark her first official return to the stage in the more than seven years since she released her last studio album — 2016’s Anti.

“Rihanna is sure to make history with her upcoming live show this Sunday so the timing is perfect for us to reveal her new figure exclusively at Madame Tussauds New York where fans can admire and pose with the icon,” said Madame Tussauds New York general manager Joerg Hanel in a statement.

According to a release, another Rihanna wax figure is scheduled to be added to Madame Tussauds Orlando some time later this year, and will be wearing her outfit from the Super Bowl.

Get a first look at Rihanna’s Met Gala-inspired wax figure below.