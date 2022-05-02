What’s Your Favorite Rihanna Met Gala Look? Vote!

Rihanna attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021 in New York City.

The first Monday in May is finally here, which means today’s biggest stars are about to walk the carpet at the 2022 Met Gala on Monday (May 2).

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Regina King, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds will serve as co-chairs of this year’s event with the theme of “Gilded Glamour,” inspired by the turn-of-the-century Gilded Age in American history.

Ahead of the big event, Billboard is delving into our favorite artist Met Gala looks, which wouldn’t be complete without the Queen of the Met Gala, Rihanna. RiRi has attended the high-profile event nine times, starting back in 2007, when she wore a stunning Georges Chakra white gown, holding a rose as an accessory, for the Poiret: King of Fashion theme.

Most recently, RiRi opted for the ultimate comfort in a Balenciaga black overcoat and beanie for the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion theme. The look was complete with the “Rebel Black Ring” by Thelma West diamonds, from the first-ever selling exhibition dedicated to Black jewelry designers.

See our full rundown of Rihanna’s Met Gala looks here, and vote for your favorite below.