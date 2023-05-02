Rihanna Explains How ‘Everything’s Different’ With Her Second Pregnancy at Met Gala

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky and their baby on the way were a glamorous party of three at the Met Gala on Monday night (May 1). And, while on the red carpet showing off her Karl Lagerfeld-inspired ballgown, the 35-year-old Fenty mogul opened up about how her experience with baby no. 2 has differed from her first pregnancy with her now one-year-old son.

“It’s so different from the first one,” she said, stopping to chat with ET on the sidelines. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it.”

“I feel good,” added the singer, who’s now in her third trimester. “I feel energetic.”

Rih also spilled on her baby boy waiting back at home, whom she welcomed with Rocky almost exactly a year ago on May 13. As his days of being an only child tick down, Rihanna has recently been treating fans to Instagram photos and videos of her son. In one post, he adorably enjoys his first Easter, and in another, he looks super cool sporting a Fendi jacket.

“I’m in love,” she told the publication of her firstborn. “I’m obsessed and I don’t even feel guilty about it.”

A$AP, who was at Rihanna’s side throughout the red carpet proceedings, also chimed in. “[He’s] growing big,” the rapper gushed. “Beautiful, happy baby.”

Some of the last people to arrive at the annual fashion extravaganza, the couple looked outstanding Monday night wearing their clothing tributes to Lagerfeld’s career. The “Umbrella” musician stunned in a white Valentino wedding gown decorated with white fabric roses, while Rocky paid homage to the late designer’s love of Scotland by arriving in a kilt.

One night prior, Rih teased her own Met Gala appearance by posting a series of photos wearing a furry, black and white Chanel look out in New York City. Both looks fit snugly over her baby bump, a hallmark of the singer’s trend-setting maternity style.

