Rihanna Is Serving Tropical Goddess in Throwback Maternity Shoot Photos

Rihanna’s got that pregnancy glow.

The “Love on the Brain” superstar took to Instagram on Thursday (May 18) to share a series of maternity shoot photos from her first pregnancy. “Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya titties,'” she hilariously captioned the snaps, in which she looks stunning on a balcony of a tropical destination, wearing nothing but a bikini bottom and some gold body jewelry, covering her breasts with her hands and her baby bump on full display.

“In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made,” she continued in the caption. “Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he bout to make me.”

While RiRi’s photoshoot was taken during her first pregnancy, she’s currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. She revealed the exciting news during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance in February, surprising fans in a curve-hugging red outfit that showed off her bump. Rihanna has yet to reveal the due date for her upcoming bundle of joy, but she is currently in her third trimester.