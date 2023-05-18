×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Rihanna Is Serving Tropical Goddess in Throwback Maternity Shoot Photos

While RiRi is currently pregnant with her second child, the snaps were taken while she was carrying her firstborn son, RZA.

Rihanna
Rihanna attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, Calif. Mike Coppola/GI

Rihanna’s got that pregnancy glow.

The “Love on the Brain” superstar took to Instagram on Thursday (May 18) to share a series of maternity shoot photos from her first pregnancy. “Here’s a little series I call ‘Rub on ya titties,'” she hilariously captioned the snaps, in which she looks stunning on a balcony of a tropical destination, wearing nothing but a bikini bottom and some gold body jewelry, covering her breasts with her hands and her baby bump on full display.

“In honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made,” she continued in the caption. “Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he bout to make me.”

Related

Carin Leon

Carin León Breaks Down 5 Essential Songs From 'Colmillo De Leche' Album

Explore

Explore

Rihanna

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

See the pictures here.

While RiRi’s photoshoot was taken during her first pregnancy, she’s currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. She revealed the exciting news during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance in February, surprising fans in a curve-hugging red outfit that showed off her bump. Rihanna has yet to reveal the due date for her upcoming bundle of joy, but she is currently in her third trimester.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad