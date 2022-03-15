Rihanna’s Latest Maternity Fashion Includes a Halter Top & Glittering Maxi Skirt

Rihanna poses with engraved Fenty Beauty ICON Lipsticks as she celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Rihanna continues to stun with her maternity fashion looks, this time showing up to the opening of Fenty Beauty at Ulta Beauty on Saturday (March 12) in a metallic ensemble that made her the star of the show.

For the opening of her namesake makeup and skincare brand at Ulta, the “Umbrella” singer appeared in a head-to-toe silver look styled by Jahleel Weaver. The outfit consisted out of a long-sleeved, crisscross halter top in the metallic shade and a glittering, matching maxi skirt by Coperni.

Rihanna’s belly bump was also on full display and housed a diamond Messika body chain. She accessorized the look with silver Repossi hoop earrings, a large pearl statement ring and bracelets by David Webb and Hammerman Jewels.

The 34-year-old’s fashion tour didn’t stop there — later in the evening she went braless and donned a leather black ensemble consisting of a moto jacket, a matching micro mini skirt and over-the-knee boots by Amina Muaddi.

Rihanna has stated that she’s trying to embrace her pregnancy through her fashion choices. “I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could, and fashion is one of my favorite things. We’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” she previously told Entertainment Tonight shortly after announcing that she was expecting. “It can get uncomfortable at times, and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

The star — who is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky — has not revealed when she is due, but the pair revealed their baby news with an outing in New York City during the weekend of Jan. 30-31.