Rihanna Gets New Madame Tussauds Wax Figure in Amsterdam

Fans can now snap a picture with Rihanna in Amsterdam — well, with her new wax figure, that is.

Madame Tussauds Amsterdam took to Instagram on Tuesday (May 2) to reveal its new figure of RiRi, dressed in a purple bodysuit, thigh-high boots and a stunning floral cape that was inspired by the mogul’s 2020 Savage X Fenty Fashion Show. “Madame Tussauds proudly welcomes Rihanna’s wax figure to our attraction,” the caption reads. “Her beautiful outfit is based on her floral look for the Savage X Fenty show in 2020! Visit now and meet the stylish queen of pop in Amsterdam.”

See the post and the new figure here.

Rihanna has had an exciting week, as she dropped jaws with her gorgeous look at the Met Gala on Monday night (May 1). The pregnant superstar donned a gorgeous all-white Valentino wedding gown with a train, adorned with white roses — and revealing her baby bump.

“It’s so different from the first one,” she told ET of being pregnant with her second baby with A$AP Rocky. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it.”

One night prior, Rih teased her own Met Gala appearance by posting a series of photos wearing a furry, black and white Chanel look out in New York City. Both looks fit snugly over her baby bump, a hallmark of the singer’s trend-setting maternity style.