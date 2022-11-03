Rihanna Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of ‘Lift Me Up’ Music Video: Watch

On Thursday (Nov. 3), Rihanna gave fans an inside look of the filming of her newest video, “Life Me Up,” which offers an experience as serene and relaxing as the original.

The 34-year-old’s rich and airy vocals soundtrack the video. It features her alongside Black Panther: Wakanda Forever film crew members setting up scenes, including her posing on the beach at dusk and shots of billowing smoke, makeshift snow and a bonfire on the sand.

At the end of the video, Rih poses with one of the crew members and makes an X across her chest with her arms, the official salute from the Black Panther movies.

“Lift Me Up” — which serves as a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 at 43 after a battle with colon cancer — sees the pop star going the ballad route, accompanied by an acoustic guitar as she sings “Lift me up/ Hold me down/ Keep me close/ Safe and sound” on the chorus. The track was released as the first single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

Following the Oct. 28 release of “Lift Me Up,” the track landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s relaunched Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, dated Nov. 5.

While more new music from Rihanna is still TBD, the singer — who is slated to headline next year’s Super Bowl halftime show — has her fans excited for the return of her upcoming Savage x Fenty fashion show, which will arrive on Amazon Prime on Nov. 9.