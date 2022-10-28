Rihanna Is Ethereal in Seaside ‘Lift Me Up’ Video

Rihanna made her long-awaited return to music with the heartfelt ballad, “Lift Me Up,” and on Friday (Oct. 28), she followed up the release with an equally beautiful music video.

Explore Explore Rihanna See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

In the Autumn Durald Arkapaw-directed clip, RiRi is seen in an ivory-colored, satin maxi dress and a beige puffer jacket, with her natural curls blowing in the seaside breeze as she strolls along the beach at sunset. “Lift me up / Hold me down / Keep me close / Safe and sound,” she sings in the soothing chorus.

“Lift Me Up” is set to be featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and was written as a tribute to the late Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer in 2020 at age 43. Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler all have writing credits on the track.

While the “Love on the Brain” singer has yet to reveal any plans for a ninth studio album, Rihanna’s break from live shows is slated to end on Feb. 12, 2023, when she takes the stage to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The star will also be unveiling her Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 collection via a star-studded Prime Video fashion show with performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell.

The Wakanda Forever soundtrack — produced by Coogler, Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan — will be out next Friday (Nov. 4). Watch the “Lift Me Up” music video below.