×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Rihanna Makes Her Long-Awaited Return to Music & Fans Are Flying High: ‘RiRi Ate This Up’

"I'm suppose to sit in the theater and hear this and act normal?!?" one fan asked of the Black Panther 2 track "Lift Me Up."

Rihanna
Rihanna attends Marvel Studios' "Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever" Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The drought is finally over for Navy. After years of waiting with bated breath for new music from Rihanna, fans finally got it Friday (Oct. 28) in the form of “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The song — which serves as a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 at 43 after a battle with colon cancer — sees the pop star going the ballad route, accompanied by acoustic guitar as she sings “Lift me up/ Hold me down/ Keep me close/ Safe and sound” in a serene chorus, earning praise from her admirers.

Related

Rihanna Wakanda Forever

Rihanna Returns to Music With ‘Lift Me Up’: Listen

“Rihanna’s voice has matured and turned so rich ?!!!!! Okay mama NOW I need solo new Rihanna no soundtrack attach to it. BAD GAL RIRI,” one fan wrote.

Another remarked how nice it felt to hear the pop star’s signature vocals on a track again, tweeting, “Didn’t realize how much i missed hearing Rihanna’s voice and new music from her until it all hit me when i pressed play on lift me up.”

Another Ri Navy member hilariously added that it will be hard for them to keep their composure when it’s time to watch Wakanda Forever in theaters. “Riri ate this up n left no crumbs, and I’m suppose to sit in the theater and hear this and act normal?!?” they wrote.

See how fans are reacting to “Lift Me Up” below:

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad