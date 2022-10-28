Rihanna Makes Her Long-Awaited Return to Music & Fans Are Flying High: ‘RiRi Ate This Up’

The drought is finally over for Navy. After years of waiting with bated breath for new music from Rihanna, fans finally got it Friday (Oct. 28) in the form of “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack.

The song — which serves as a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 at 43 after a battle with colon cancer — sees the pop star going the ballad route, accompanied by acoustic guitar as she sings “Lift me up/ Hold me down/ Keep me close/ Safe and sound” in a serene chorus, earning praise from her admirers.

“Rihanna’s voice has matured and turned so rich ?!!!!! Okay mama NOW I need solo new Rihanna no soundtrack attach to it. BAD GAL RIRI,” one fan wrote.

Another remarked how nice it felt to hear the pop star’s signature vocals on a track again, tweeting, “Didn’t realize how much i missed hearing Rihanna’s voice and new music from her until it all hit me when i pressed play on lift me up.”

Another Ri Navy member hilariously added that it will be hard for them to keep their composure when it’s time to watch Wakanda Forever in theaters. “Riri ate this up n left no crumbs, and I’m suppose to sit in the theater and hear this and act normal?!?” they wrote.

See how fans are reacting to “Lift Me Up” below:

Lift Me Up by Rihanna got everybody like this … pic.twitter.com/BEwxyzOcC5 — amaurygoya🧃 (@alwaysglo_) October 28, 2022

"KEEP ME CLOSE, SAFE AND SOUND. KEEP ME IN YOUR STRENGTH OF YOUR ARMS" 😭 😭 😭 idk but this is a prayer for me #LiftMeUp #RIHANNANAVY pic.twitter.com/bjWqSvAVQC — Aphelele (@aphelele_buqwan) October 28, 2022

bro i am so obsessed with her voice. i missed her so much🥹 #Rihanna #LiftMeUp pic.twitter.com/6Hke5OzVh6 — Ari (@arisaidthatt) October 28, 2022

Rihanna's Lift Me Up is so beautiful pic.twitter.com/nPFMtMYThI — 808s & Youngboy (@RatioedBy808s) October 28, 2022

I just know this how we leaving the theater when #LiftMeUp plays pic.twitter.com/us8sj0NBea — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) October 28, 2022