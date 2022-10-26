Rihanna Fans Are Losing It Over ‘Lift Me Up’ Announcement: ‘We Made It Out the Drought!’

Rihanna had the Internet lit up when she announced her official return to music. While RiRi didn’t share plans for her highly anticipated ninth studio album, the singer is set to unveil her new single “Lift Me Up” from the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Friday (Oct. 28).

The upcoming song was written by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Panther director Ryan Coogler as a tribute to the late Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 at age 43. The track will be released on the Ri’s Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records.

“After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them,” said Tems in a statement. “Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The “Love on the Brain” singer hasn’t released an album since Anti dropped six years ago, and spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her break from live shows is also slated to end on Feb. 12, 2023, when she headlines the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

As expected, Ri’s fans, affectionately called the Navy, took to Twitter to share their excitement over the news. See some of the best fan reactions below.

Rihanna fans hearing her humming for 6 seconds pic.twitter.com/C4OArsrup3 — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 26, 2022

us with rihanna’s new song this fRIHday!!! pic.twitter.com/odIm4cccSt — 𝘃𝗮𝗹 (@RihannaData) October 26, 2022

We made it out the drought!! — ʀɨƈɦǟʀɖ🍀 (@SweetestisRich) October 26, 2022