Rihanna & Jay-Z Send Senior Living Facility Roses After Viral Halftime Show TikTok

After a group of grandmothers at Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green went viral on TikTok thanks to their adorable recreation of Rihanna‘s recent Super Bowl halftime show performance, Jay-Z, Roc Nation and RiRi herself have taken notice.

The living facility revealed on Facebook that the “Love on the Brain” singer sent the group a gorgeous bouquet of white roses. “You ladies’ dance was amazing,” the note signed by RiRi and Roc Nation reads. Billboard can confirm that the star and her team sent over the sweet token of appreciation. See it here.

The gesture comes just a week after Jay-Z sent the living facility a huge display of red roses. “We love the TikTok here at Roc Nation,” the agency’s founder wrote in the note. See Jay-Z’s gift here.

The group of grandmothers at Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green shared their viral video last week, in which they’re seen taking on the remix of Rihanna’s 2009 hit “Rude Boy” from the Super Bowl performance. In the clip, a number of elderly women are lined up and dressed in white — exactly like RiRi’s dancers. They move out of the way one by one to reveal one last senior citizen, dressed in red like the singer was at the Super Bowl. The grandma then sings her heart out to “Rude Boy” while dancing and holding a microphone.

At the time of publication, the post has more than 30 million views and 3.5 million likes.