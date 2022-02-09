Rihanna Spends Time With Homeless Veterans in Los Angeles, Donates Clothes & Food

Rihanna attends Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 presented by Amazon Prime Video at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles, California; and broadcast on Sept. 24, 2021.

On the heels of announcing that she’s expecting a baby with A$AP Rocky, Rihanna made her way to Los Angeles this week, where she stopped by the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs campus to support and spend time with homeless vets.

In an Instagram post shared by activist Sennett Devermont on Monday (Feb. 7), a pregnant RiRi is seen smiling alongside Devermont in a parking lot. “Thank you again @badgalriri for your amazing heart, time and energy,” he wrote in the extensive, informative caption.

In another sweet video posted by the AFTP Foundation, a veteran gushed, “My family’s not going to believe what happened to me today!”

“I met Rihanna, the greatest singer on Earth,” he continued. “She donated clothes, food and she cares about the veterans. United States Army veterans, US Marine veterans, Air Force veterans, Navy veterans. She cares about all the veterans. She cares about us and she showed it. She’s going to take care of business.”

The caption continued the gratitude by expressing, “Despite all circumstances of how veterans are treated sleeping in tents on asphalt or tiny sheds on land they should call a home, I can say hope and joy was spread to the Veterans. The authenticity of actually caring and listening was beyond the amazing supplies that @badgalriri donated. Rihanna made that happen when she visited the vets today. Honored to have been witness to this!”

RiRi is always giving back, no matter the circumstances. Throughout the pandemic, her nonprofit organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation, donated $5 million to various organizations supporting underserved communities from the U.S. to Malawi.

Through their contributions to Direct Relief, Partners In Health, Feeding America, the International Rescue Committee, World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund and more, CLF’s donation will support underserved communities in the face of the global pandemic as well as the healthcare professionals working tirelessly to keep them safe.