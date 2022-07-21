×
Rihanna’s Fenty Hair Is Coming: Here Are Some of the Planned Products

Her company filed two applications for Fenty Hair on July 15.

Rihanna
Rihanna celebrates her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022, in Los Angeles. Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rihanna is growing her empire. According to documents viewed by Billboard, Rihanna’s company Roraj Trade, LLC, filed two applications for Fenty Hair with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Friday, July 15.

Per the filings, the hair products will range from accessories such as hair bands, bows, clips, ribbons, scrunchies, wigs, curlers, pins, brushes, combs, and more.

Billboard has reached out to Rihanna for comment.

The singer and entrepreneur has already built a big business with Fenty Skin, Savage x Fenty, and Fenty Beauty. Her Fenty brands has been so successful that Forbes named the 34-year-old to its America’s Richest Self-Made Women list, with the “Umbrella” singer coming in at No. 21. She’s the youngest on the tally, with the publication estimating her net worth at about $1.4 billion, with much of that coming from cosmetics line Fenty Beauty.

Rihanna

Rihanna Is America's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire

In April, RiRi — who recently welcomed her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky — was also named to Forbes’ billionaires list. She came in at No. 1,729 on the tally, which is in its 36th year. It makes her the world’s richest female musician, and is Barbados’ first billionaire, according to the publication.

As news of Fenty Hair spread, the nine-time Grammy winner’s fans began sharing their excitement on Twitter.

“Fenty hair gon sell out in 2 seconds,” one person predicted.

“OH B—-H. THE WAY I SCREAMED!” wrote another fan. “WE GONNA BE WEARING FENTY HAIR!!!!!”

Some, though, were hoping for news of the long-awaited album from the star, who hasn’t released a new set since 2016’s Anti.

“Someone said we wanted new tracks from Rih, and this woman just got a trademark for Fenty Hair,” tweeted one fan. “She knows that’s not the kind of tracks we were talking about [laughin emoji, crying emoji]”

Lamented another, “Sighhh she ain’t gonna provide us with music for when we do our Fenty hair??”

See more reactions to Fenty Hair from Rihanna’s fans below:

