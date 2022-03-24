Here’s What Rihanna Had to Say About the Diamond Ring on Her Finger

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna pose for a picture as they celebrate her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skinat Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Has A$AP Rocky presented Rihanna with an A$AP rock? The third trimester-pregnant singer stepped out in Los Angeles Tuesday night (March 22) wearing an enormous diamond band on her ring finger, as reported by Daily Mail, fueling suspicion that she and the rapper may be engaged.

It was the first thing paparazzi asked her about when she began walking to her car, but she was quick to brush them off. “This old ring?” she laughed.

And when the photographer continued pressing her by saying, “Come on,” she threw it right back at him. “You come on!” she chided.

RiRi started dating A$AP in 2020. When she announced that she was expecting a baby with him in January, fan speculation over if the pair would get engaged began to surge.

The past three months have treated fans to a side of Rihanna they’ve never seen before: fiercely protective mother-to-be and maternity fashion goddess/trendsetter. A couple weeks ago, she confessed her parenting style will likely be similar to Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives.

“She will flatten you about those kids,” the “Umbrella” singer said of Giudice. “And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be. Psycho about it. You talk about my kids, it’s over.”

In spite of how desperate her fans are for a new album — she hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Billboard 200-topper ANTI, though she’s promised one will come someday — Rihanna is focusing these days on her makeup line Fenty. At the Ulta launch of Fenty on March 12, she spoke about the beauty pros and cons that come along with pregnancy. “There’s a pregnancy glow,” said the nine-time Grammy winner. “There’s also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you’re like, oh, do I have to get dressed?”

“The face gets a little round and chubby,” she continued. “The nose starts to spread. Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you’re going to do your makeup. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there’s so much that you can do.”