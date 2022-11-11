From Rihanna to Bruce Springsteen, What’s Your Favorite New Release of the Week? Vote!

This new music Friday — which just so happens to fall on Veterans Day — Rihanna came raring back with her second new single in as many weeks, and we also got new albums from Bruce Springsteen, Wizkid and more. And Billboard wants to know which release you’ll be playing on repeat into the weekend.

On “Born Again,” RiRi doubles down on the emotional balladry of the song’s predecessor (and fellow Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack contribution “Lift Me Up”) as she croons, “I’ve got enough angels/ To storm the gates, I’m not afraid/ Behold the brave/ I’ll have it no other way.”

Meanwhile, Springsteen leads a whole slew of new albums with his latest studio set, Only the Strong Survive, which contains covers of tracks by Frankie Valli (“The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore”), The Four Tops (“When She Was My Girl”), The Temptations (“I Wish It Would Rain”), Diana Ross and the Supremes (“Someday We’ll Be Together”) and more.

Plus, Wizkid comes through with More Love, Less Ego, the Nigerian singer’s first follow-up to 2020’s Made in Lagos, while Rauw Alejandro drops his third LP Saturno, and GloRilla continues gaining momentum as one of the most exciting new voices in rap with her debut EP Anyway, Life’s Great…

On the pop front, Louis Tomlinson pivots even further from his boy-band past with his alt-leaning sophomore album Faith in the Future, and Kim Petras has her loyal Bunheads worshipping on their knees to “If Jesus Was a Rockstar,” her first new single in the wake hitting No. 1 with Sam Smith collab “Unholy.”

Vote for your favorite new release in Billboard‘s latest poll below!