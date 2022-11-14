Rihanna Says She Wants Beyoncé to Model for Her Next Savage X Fenty Show

This year’s Savage X Fenty Show has only just come and gone, but Rihanna is already looking ahead to the next one. On Monday (Nov. 14), the superstar revealed the dream A-lister she wants to model in her show.

“Beyoncé,” she stated matter-of-factly in an interview with E! News when asked the question. “I mean, Beyoncé got body. That would just trump everything for me.”

This year’s list of models, meanwhile, included everyone from Sheryl Lee Ralph, Taraji P. Henson and RuPaul’s Drag Race fan favorite Kornbread “The Snack” Jete to Simu Liu, Winston Duke and, rather controversially, Johnny Depp.

RiRi always recruits a number of musicians to perform at her annual lingerie show. In past years, the musical entertainment has been provided by Halsey, Migos, Rosalía, Jazmine Sullivan and more, and this year’s fourth iteration included performances by Anitta, Don Toliver, Maxwell and Burna Boy.

Before she can start planning Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 5, Rihanna has to prepare for an altogether different massive event: the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show, which the NFL announced in late September she’ll be headlining after six years away from solo music.

In the lead-up to the halftime show, Rih has already started releasing new music, starting with “Lift Me Up” and “Born Again,” two emotional ballads from the official soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

As for Queen Bey, the icon has kept busy with charity galas and family Halloween costumes lately, but the Beyhive is still anxiously waiting for the visual component of her latest chart-topping album Renaissance.