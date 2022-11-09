Rihanna Shares the Best Parts About Being a New Mother & Gushes About Her Son: ‘He’s Amazing’

It’s been about five months since Rihanna gave birth to the son she shares with A$AP Rocky, and she is still is in awe of the rewarding experiences of motherhood. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of the Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show, Ri revealed a few of the moments that have made being a mom special for her so far.

“Oh my god, the mornings, like, seeing his morning face! Seeing a baby with, like, little bags and waking up and they’re just, like, startled. They’re trying to figure out where they’re at. It’s the cutest, it’s my favorite part of the day,” the singer said. “He’s amazing, he’s a happy baby.”

Motherhood is also serving as a major inspiration to Rihanna in the baby market. The singer revealed that it’s been difficult finding clothes that she likes for her son, and is tempted to create outfits for him herself.

“You know, I always thought doing kid stuff would be cliche and the obvious thing to do when you have a baby. It’s, like, the obvious next step,” RiRi shared. “But when I went shopping, that’s when I realized like, OK, maybe I need to start making the stuff that I want my kids to wear because it’s hard! I got my own ideas.”

In the meantime, Rihanna is busy with her endeavors in the lingerie market. The Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show arrived on Wednesday (Nov. 9) via Amazon Prime. The showcase features performances from Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell. The show will also include special appearances by Johnny Depp, Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Kornbread, Lara Stone, Lilly Singh, Marsai Martin, Precious Lee, Rickey Thompson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, Taraji P. Henson, Taylour Paige, Winston Duke, Zach Miko and more.