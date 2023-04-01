×
Rihanna Shares Sweet Video Holding Baby: ‘Look Who Don’t Want Mommy to Work Out’

The singer, who's currently pregnant with her second child, shared a home video with fans.

Rihanna posted a new video of her 10-month-old baby adorably keeping the star from getting her workout in.

The singer, who’s pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky, shared the personal video with fans on her social media accounts on Saturday (April 1).

“Look who don’t want mommy to workout,” the singer captioned the cute clip, in which she’s busy cuddling her son — even though she looks ready to exercise in her black Savage X Fenty sports bra.

Rihanna welcomed her first child in May 2022 and announced her second pregnancy by debuting her bump at her Super Bowl halftime show performance in February.

In March, she showed off her growing belly at the 2023 Academy Awards, where she performed best original song nominee “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Watch Rihanna’s latest video below.

