Rihanna Gives First Glimpse of Her Baby Son With A$AP Rocky in Adorable TikTok Video: Watch

The couple welcomed their first child together in May.

Rihanna Fenty Beauty event
Rihanna celebrates Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/GI

The superstar singer took to TikTok on Saturday (Dec. 17) to share an adorable video of her son, whom she welcomed with partner A$AP Rocky in May. In the 45-second clip, RiRi and her little one are riding in the back of a car while the infant smiles and coos at his fawning mom.

Rihanna is giving a first look at her 7-month-old baby boy.

“You tryna get Mommy’s phone?” Rihanna asks affectionately to her son.

Rihanna first announced her pregnancy at the end of January, after she and the “Fashion Killa” rapper were spotted hand in hand on a casual, snowy stroll in New York City. Since then, she spent several months elevating maternity style by turning out ensemble after ensemble of runway ready looks at Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week and beyond.

The singer is still fresh off releasing her first pieces of new music in six years with “Lift Me Up,” which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November, and “Born Again” as part of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. She’ll also headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

See Rihanna’s first video of her baby boy below on TikTok.

@rihanna

hacked

♬ original sound – Rihanna

