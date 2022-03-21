Rihanna Declares Herself ‘#PreggoAF’ in New Baby Bump Selfie Video

Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Rihanna took to social media on Sunday night (March 20) to show off her growing baby bump.

“Takin ‘booty do’ to new levels #preggoAF,” the superstar captioned the Instagram Story, which starts with a closeup of her bump before panning to reveal her smiling face.

Ever the business mogul, RiRi also took the opportunity to shout out one of her latest Fenty Beauty products, which she just so happened to be wearing in the selfie video, writing, “I’m not gon’ lie we f—-ked this new lip gloss color UUUPPP!!! #BubbleBinge is easily my new obsession.”

Explore Explore Rihanna See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

Last week, the singer revealed in a new interview with Elle during the opening of Fenty Beauty at Ulta that she’s officially entered into the third trimester of her high-profile pregnancy. And she’s already looking to some of her favorite Real Housewives for parenting inspiration — specifically Heather Dubrow of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey‘s Teresa Giudice.

While Rihanna is fast approaching the birth of her first child with A$AP Rocky, the global icon only revealed her pregnancy a little less than two months ago , thanks to candid photos of the lovebirds on a trip to New York City.

Since then, she’s taken maternity style to new heights, embracing her new curves in a runway-ready collection of halter tops, maxi skirts, latex crop tops and cutout jumpsuits — all while jetting off to the likes of Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week.

Check out the closeup of Rih’s baby bump here before the Story disappears.