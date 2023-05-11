Live
Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump While Celebrating 5 Years of Savage X Fenty

The superstar celebrated her brand's anniversary with some steamy, office-themed snaps.

Rihanna
Rihanna at the 95th Annual Academy Awards held at Ovation Hollywood on March 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

It’s been five years since Rihanna revolutionized the lingerie and loungewear world with her inclusive, diverse Savage X Fenty brand. The superstar took to Instagram on Thursday (May 11) to celebrate with some steamy new photos showing off her baby bump.

“It’s giving…call HR!!” RiRi hilariously captioned the office-themed snaps, in which she’s seen posing up against a copying machine in a black bralette and boyshort set, complete with sky-high stilettos and her pregnant belly on full display. She also added the hashtag #5yearsofSAVAGEX to her caption.

See the photos here.

Rihanna revealed that she’s pregnant with her second child with A$AP Rocky during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance in February, surprising fans in a curve-hugging red outfit that showed off her bump. The news came less than a year after RiRi welcomed the couple’s first child — a baby boy — in May. Rihanna has yet to reveal the due date for her upcoming bundle of joy, but she is currently in her third trimester.

“It’s so different from the first one,” she told ET of her current pregnancy journey at the 2023 Met Gala earlier this month. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it.”

“I feel good,” added the “Love on the Brain” singer. “I feel energetic.”

