Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump & ‘Drive-Tru’ Pasta Dishes

Rihanna‘s belly is currently home to Baby No. 2 and some delicious pasta. In a pair of Tuesday (March 28) Instagram Stories, the pop star showed off both her baby bump and her Italian dinner for the night.

Ri, who appears to be craving some pasta during her pregnancy, first snapped a picture of a perfect-looking spaghetti dish, followed by a photo of what looks to be half-eaten gnocchi. In both photos, her uncovered tummy pokes into the frame, giving fans a peek at the Fenty mogul’s high-profile second pregnancy.

“Drive-tru,” she labeled the first pasta dish. The second snap was accompanied by an emoji of a mama bottle-feeding a baby.

The little one on the way will be Rihanna’s second child with A$AP Rocky, with whom she shares a 10-month-old son. The “Love On the Brain” singer first announced her second pregnancy in the most Rihanna way possible: by wordlessly debuting her bump to more than 118 million viewers at the beginning of her Super Bowl Halftime Show performance in February.

It was the first of several A-list events attended by Rihanna and her baby-to-be. Earlier in March, she stepped out with A$AP at the 2023 Academy Awards, again showing off her bare baby bump in a shawl and low-waisted skirt. The couple adorably posed for a few photos together, some of which captured the sweet moment Rocky cradled his partner’s baby bump. The superstar also performed her new song “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the ceremony; the track was nominated for best original song, but lost to RRR‘s “Naatu Naatu.”

The only person missing from the growing family’s big night out was Ri’s son, who apparently wasn’t too happy to be left at home that evening. The nine-time Grammy winner posted an adorable photo of her baby boy shedding some tears before the Oscars, captioning her Instagram post, “my son when he found out his sibling is going to the Oscars and not him.”

See the photo below: