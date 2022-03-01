Rihanna Shows Off Baby Bump in a Minidress & See-Through Look at Paris Fashion Week: See the Outfits

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2022 in Paris.

Rihanna‘s pregnancy looks keep on coming. The beauty and fashion mogul continued her reign at Paris Fashion Week and made headlines with her two newest looks — a head-to-toe peach ensemble and a stunning lingerie look.

The 34-year-old attended Dior’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week in a black see-through outfit on Tuesday (March 1). The upper portion of the luxurious piece featured a lace bra with cutout details, with a sheer mesh skirt that cascaded down past her knees and highlighted matching lacy black underwear. She accented her ensemble with stacked silver necklaces, a black trench coat and knee-high black boots.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news ASAP Rocky Rihanna See latest videos, charts and news

Rihanna attends the Dior Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 1, 2022 in Paris. Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Rihanna’s daring new look is just the latest in her series of newsworthy Fashion Week outfits. A day earlier, the “We Found Love” singer appeared at the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show alongside boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and had her baby bump in a figure-hugging, peach minidress. To top off the look, the singer wore a floor-grazing jacket with a cozy shearling interior and strappy sandals, with several chunky necklaces and dainty hoop earrings as accessories.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend the Off-White Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2022 in Paris. Pascal Le Segretain/GI

“I’m trying to enjoy it as much as I could, and fashion is one of my favorite things. We’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal,” Rihanna previously told Entertainment Tonight about dressing up during her pregnancy after announcing that she was expecting. “It can get uncomfortable at times, and so you can dress the part and pretend.”

The star has not yet shared when she’s due, but she and Rocky revealed they were expecting their first child together with a photo shoot while taking a walk out in New York City during the weekend of Jan. 30-31.