Rihanna Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Chanel Ahead of Met Gala: ‘Not Even Monday’

Rihanna is beating the pre-Met Gala Sunday Scaries with a little help from Chanel. The 35-year-old Fenty Beauty mogul showed off her third trimester baby bump in a glamorous, fuzzy dress, jacket and hat combo in the signature black-and-white colors of the iconic French fashion brand, one day before this year’s Karl Lagerfeld-themed gala kicks off.

Ri shared the dazzling outfit — which also featured white glasses shaped like the Chanel double “C” logo — in a Sunday (April 30) Instagram post. In a couple photos, the “Rude Boy” musician smolders while cradling her bump in her hands. In others, she steps outside of a restaurant in New York City, where she’s rumored to be attending the Met Ball Monday (May 1).

Though Rihanna’s schedule and the Met Gala guest list are typically top secret, her post has fans feeling confident the singer will be in attendance at the annual fashion event Monday night. Not only was she spotted wearing the Chanel look in NYC, where the gala takes place, but she also referenced the event’s date in her caption: “not even monday.” Plus, this year’s honoree, Lagerfeld, was the creative director of Chanel from 1983 up until his death in 2019.

“Please bless us with your Met Gala appearance,” wrote one fan in the comments.

“Queen of the MET. I can’t wait for tomorrow,” commented another.

The “Umbrella” singer, who’s currently expecting her second baby with partner A$AP Rocky, is certainly a bonafide Met Gala veteran. Through the years, she’s rocked some of the annual event’s most memorable looks, from her 2015 Guo Pei canary-yellow gown to her 2018 John Galliano custom bishop-inspired attire.