Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Welcome Baby No. 2: Report

The new bundle of joy comes just months after RiRi debuted her baby bump during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

ASAP Rocky, Rihanna
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/GI
Español

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky who welcomed their second child together, according to reports on Monday (Aug. 21).

TMZ was the first to report the news, while sources told Entertainment Tonight, “Rihanna and ASAP will spend the early days of parenthood out of the public eye and won’t make any immediate plans to debut the new baby.”

The new bundle of joy arrives one year and three months after RiRi welcomed the couple’s first child — a baby boy — in May 2022. RiRi revealed that she was pregnant again during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance in February, surprising fans in a curve-hugging red outfit that showed off her baby bump.

Since then, she’s been rocking her signature, envy-worthy maternity style on red carpets, social media and beyond. In March, she stepped out with A$AP at the 2023 Academy Awards, baby bump on full display in a shawl and low-waisted skirt. The couple adorably posed for a few photos together, some of which captured the sweet moment Rocky cradled Ri’s pregnant belly.

The Barbados-born superstar also appeared at the Met Gala in May, donning a gorgeous all-white Valentino wedding gown with a train, adorned with white roses. “It’s so different from the first one,” she told ET of her second pregnancy. “No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it.”

“I feel good,” added the “Love on the Brain” singer. “I feel energetic.”

