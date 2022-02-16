Rihanna Shares Snaps of Romantic Valentine’s Day With A$AP Rocky

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna pose for a picture as they celebrate her beauty brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skinat Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Months ahead of welcoming their first child, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent an adorable Valentine’s Day together.

Rihanna took to Twitter on Wednesday (Feb. 16) to share four snapshot memories from the sweet day, including a bouquet made of Legos, a card featuring lyrics from Method Man’s “All I Need,” a seaside dinner with caviar and a fiery sunset.

“nerdz,” RiRi fittingly captioned the photos.

In photos snapped by Shutterstock and published by People on January 30, Rocky and Rihanna revealed their big news while taking a romantic stroll around New York City. RiRi is wearing a long pink puffy winter coat with only the top button fastened, leaving her bare baby bump on display over her low, light blue jeans.

Recently, Rih showed the growing bump on the red carpet when the beauty mogul attended the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles with A$AP Rocky on Friday evening (Feb. 11).

At the event, Rihanna told People that she’s been enjoying playing with fashion while pregnant. “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy,” she explained to the publication. “If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”

The rapper complemented Rihanna’s outfit by wearing purple (as seen in the photo above), but turns out, that wasn’t planned. “I didn’t know what he was wearing,” said Rihanna, according to People. “I didn’t even see him! Like, he left the studio to come here. That always happens with us. We get dressed in completely separate [areas] across the house, and we leave looking coordinated somehow.”