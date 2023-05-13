A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Celebrate Son’s First Birthday With Adorable Photos, Video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s firstborn, seemingly named RZA, turned one on May 13.

On Saturday night, A$AP posted a sweet series of photos and a video of the couple’s son on Instagram.

His caption included the name RZA and a shout-out to Wu-Tang: “‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN . RZA,” he wrote.

The snaps include several precious family shots, plus a cute video of the little one looking at himself on a screen. “Big head man,” A$AP lovingly says before kissing his son.

Two days ago, the Daily Mail claimed that it had obtained the baby boy’s birth certificate, which reportedly notes that his full name is RZA Athelston Mayers. Billboard reached out to Rihanna and A$AP’s rep for comment at the time.

The original RZA’s name isn’t actually RZA, but Robert Fitzgerald Diggs. The Wu-Tang frontman adopted RZA as a stage name.

See Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s new photos on Instagram. The couple are expecting their second child, and Rihanna’s said her second pregnancy is “so different from the first one … No cravings. Tons of nausea. Everything’s different, but I’m enjoying it.”