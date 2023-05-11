Here’s What Fans Think of Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Son Being Reportedly Named After a Wu-Tang Clan Member

You know what they say: Wu-Tang is for the children. Almost exactly a year after Rihanna and A$AP Rocky‘s son was born, his name was reportedly been revealed to be RZA, a possible tribute to the legendary rapper, producer and Wu-Tang Clan frontman.

The revelation comes after the Daily Mail claimed that it had obtained the Fenty heir’s birth certificate, which reportedly notes that baby boy’s full name is RZA Athelston Mayers. The last name matches that of his dad’s — Rocky was born Rakim Athelaston Mayers — as does the middle name, save for one missing “A.”

Billboard has reached out to Rihanna and A$AP’s rep for comment.

Now, it’s definitely no X AE A-XII (the name of Grimes and Elon Musk’s son), but RZA is a pretty unorthodox moniker. As some fans pointed out, even the original RZA’s name isn’t actually RZA; the 53-year-old musician was born Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, and he later adopted RZA as a stage name.

So, naturally, fans have some thoughts. Some are all for the Wu-Tang homage and have taken to Twitter to praise the name’s uniqueness, but other people think it’s a little too unique. “Imagine naming your baby after someone else’s stage name,” wrote one naysayer. “Rihanna named her baby Rza. After RZA from Wu Tang. That’s not even HIS name, it’s Robert.”

“Rihanna naming her first born RZA is actually sick as hell,” argued another fan.

Other people, however, are simply taking the name as inspiration for Rihanna (who is expecting baby N. 2 and is in her third trimester) and Rocky’s next child: “so Rihanna son is named RZA and someone said name the new baby Ghostface Killah,” joked one fan, referencing another of Wu-Tang Clan’s members.

See what fans are saying about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s reported name choice below:

Rihanna does it again I fear because Rza sounds so hard. — Sassy Scientist 👩🏼‍🔬 (@blacksciencegal) May 11, 2023

Rihanna really let that man name her baby RZA????😭😭😭 — CUNNY MUTTON (@TheBahamaBeauty) May 11, 2023

Rihanna's kid's name is RZA? that's so dope. — RH (@RihYe_) May 10, 2023

The amount of people on IG complaining that they don’t know how to pronounce RZA after finding out Rihanna named her son that is infuriating. 😤😂😩 — 🇵🇦Jess🇵🇷 (@lovinmygirls218) May 11, 2023

so Rihanna son is named RZA and someone said name the new baby Ghostface Killah 😭😭 — Spreadie Gibbs 👐🏽 (@_WickedHeart) May 10, 2023

She named the baby RZA? Pls say Sike https://t.co/xHi0pvHGUy pic.twitter.com/ZaJsY5eAZl — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) May 10, 2023

Maybe I’m a hip hop nerd, but RZA is a pretty cool name for your kid. Especially if you’re a billionaire. — kevikev (@KevCoke6) May 11, 2023

Wait I love that Rihanna and Asap named their baby Rza. — Sumi Floyd (@SumiFloyd) May 11, 2023

Baby Rza. Rihanna and Rocky are Wu-Tang fans??? I hope she pulls a Kylie and changes it before he's 2. lol . — Baby Rza. (@deemxreckless) May 10, 2023

wait rihanna named her baby rza?? that’s actually really camp and cute idk — jini (@ohjinika) May 11, 2023

Rihanna naming her first born RZA is actually sick as hell — مامانِ فريد ۲ (@spitgirl666) May 11, 2023

Not Rihanna named that baby RZA 😭 — Hoe Aalegra (@champagnemamio) May 11, 2023

Imagine naming your baby after someone else's stage name. Rihanna named her baby Rza. After RZA from Wu Tang. That's not even HIS name, it's Robert https://t.co/KjgIfxfy8J — Red Carpet Maven (@RedCarpetMaven) May 11, 2023