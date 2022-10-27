Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Get Lovey-Dovey in Matching Outfits at ‘Black Panther 2’ Premiere

It was date night for the Fenty-Mayers household Wednesday evening (Oct. 26). Hitting the purple carpet for the Marvel Studios premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in matching outfits and shared a few sweet moments of PDA before heading inside the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

While posing for cameras on the carpet, the couple — who became first-time parents when they welcomed a baby boy together in May — squeezed close together, sometimes holding hands. At one point, Rocky (born Rakim Mayers) leaned in to kiss a grinning Ri on the cheek.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Amy Sussman/WireImage

Both stars were dressed in head-to-toe khaki-colored material, with the Fenty Beauty founder sporting a glittering floor-length gown adorned with light-blue trimming, silky opera gloves and open-toe heels. Rocky, on the other hand, rocked a tan oversized jacket and sneakers, with a train extending from his pant legs and billowing out over his ankles — just like the train attached to Ri’s dress.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” Premiere at Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The same day the “Love on the Brain” singer attended the film premiere, it was announced that she would be contributing an original song titled “Lift Me Up” to the Wakanda Forever soundtrack. Written in tribute to late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away at age 43 in 2020, the track drops Friday (Oct. 28), marking Rihanna’s first proper music release in six years.

“I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life,” Tems — who co-wrote the song with Rihanna, Ludwig Göransson and Panther director Ryan Cooglerin — said in a statement. “I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrives in theaters Nov. 11.