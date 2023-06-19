Rihanna Is Loving A$AP Rocky’s Father’s Day Post Featuring Adorable Photos of Couple’s Son RZA

A$AP Rocky gave a rare glimpse into his family life with Rihanna on Father’s Day.

On Sunday (June 18), the rapper took to social media to share numerous adorable photos and videos featuring his 13-month-old son RZA and RiRi, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

“EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY,” Rocky captioned the gallery on Instagram, adding a red heart emoji.

The Father’s Day post features loving photos of Rocky and Rihanna snuggling alongside RZA in bed and a cute snapshot of the rapper bending over to kiss his partner’s baby bump. The carousel also includes a heartwarming clip of the toddler sprawled across a large bed while listening to a children’s song.

Ri couldn’t help but gush over her two special guys in the comments section. “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd,” she wrote.

The superstar singer revealed that she was pregnant again during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance in February, surprising fans in a curve-hugging red outfit that showed off her bump. Since then, she’s been rocking her signature, envy-worthy maternity style on red carpets, social media and beyond.

See A$AP Rock’s Father’s Day post on Instagram below.