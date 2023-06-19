×
×
Skip to main content
Account
Account
Account

Rihanna Is Loving A$AP Rocky’s Father’s Day Post Featuring Adorable Photos of Couple’s Son RZA

"The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father's Day nerd," Ri wrote in the comments.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna
ASAP Rocky and Rihanna backstage at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A$AP Rocky gave a rare glimpse into his family life with Rihanna on Father’s Day.

On Sunday (June 18), the rapper took to social media to share numerous adorable photos and videos featuring his 13-month-old son RZA and RiRi, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child.

Related

Rihanna

Rihanna & Her Baby Bump Star in Pharrell’s First Louis Vuitton Campaign: See…

“EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY,” Rocky captioned the gallery on Instagram, adding a red heart emoji.

The Father’s Day post features loving photos of Rocky and Rihanna snuggling alongside RZA in bed and a cute snapshot of the rapper bending over to kiss his partner’s baby bump. The carousel also includes a heartwarming clip of the toddler sprawled across a large bed while listening to a children’s song.

Ri couldn’t help but gush over her two special guys in the comments section. “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd,” she wrote.

The superstar singer revealed that she was pregnant again during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show performance in February, surprising fans in a curve-hugging red outfit that showed off her bump. Since then, she’s been rocking her signature, envy-worthy maternity style on red carpets, social media and beyond.

See A$AP Rock’s Father’s Day post on Instagram below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad