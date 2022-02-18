Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Cutest Moments

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are seen on set for a music video on July 10, 2021 in New York City.

Over the past few years, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have blossomed from the most stylish friends and collaborators to Hollywood’s cutest couple.

The duo revealed some exciting news in early 2022: that they’re expecting their first baby together. “It’s all an exciting journey so far. I’m just taking it as it comes every week. There’s always something new and I’m just taking it and I’m enjoying it,” the nine-time Grammy winner recently told Associated Press of her first pregnancy, sharing that doughnuts are a big craving for her now.

In celebration of the bundle of joy on the way, we’ve compiled RiRi and A$AP Rocky’s cutest moments, stretching all the way back to 2012. See them below.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news A$AP Rocky Rihanna See latest videos, charts and news

“Cockiness (Remix)” Performance at the 2012 MTV VMAs

Rihanna took the stage at the 2012 VMAs, where Rocky joined her for their “Cockiness (Remix)” collaboration. And, live on TV, the Harlem rapper got flirty and grabbed a handful of his now-girlfriend’s booty, as RiRi smirked and playfully pushed him back.

“Fashion Killa” Video

A$AP called on his fellow “Fashion Killa” Rih to appear in his 2013 music video, where the duo went on a cute shopping date, full of hand holding, trying on clothes and a whole lot of smiling.

Their Hilarious Banter

When A$AP Rocky starred in Rihanna‘s Fenty Skin campaign, he got to interview the skincare savant about what she expects from the beauty industry as well as her taste in fashion for Vogue, and RiRi returned the favor by asking him 18 questions for GQ. Throughout the videos, the two are seen teasing and joking around with each other, a testament to the fun nature of their then-budding relationship.

“I think the hardest part about working with you is not goofing off and laughing the whole time,” Rocky confessed. “This sh– is comedy. That’s the hardest part. We so cool, it’s just hard not to laugh, that’s all. But it was fun. Hardest part is not having too much fun, you just forget that it’s still work at the end of the day.” More like this s— is sweet!

Met Gala 2021 Comfy Outfits

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrived fashionably late to the Met Gala, purposefully matching their oversized blanket looks.

“We weren’t even sure if we were going to go, so separately, we were planning our looks just to be prepared,” Rihanna told E! News of the moment. “We ended up getting ready together and going, and I didn’t even realize we were on the carpet together until somebody said, ‘You’re making your debut,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, sh–.’”

When A$AP Called RiRi “The One”



In his summer 2021 GQ cover story, the profile noted the rapper was “beaming like a teenager” when Rihanna’s name first came up. But when the notorious ladies man was asked what it was like to be in a committed monogamous relationship, he was all smiles. “So much better,” he said. “So much better when you got The One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones … I think when you know, you know. She’s The One.”

Baby Rih$AP Rocky on the Way!

In photos snapped by Shutterstock and published by People on January 30, Rocky and Rihanna revealed that they are expecting their first child together in the cutest and most characteristically casual way ever. While taking a romantic stroll around New York City, RiRi wore a long pink puffy winter coat with only the top button fastened, leaving her bare baby bump on display over her low, light blue jeans.

Valentine’s Day Date

Rihanna took to Twitter to share four snapshot memories from the couple’s sweet Valentine’s Day, including a bouquet made of Legos, a card featuring lyrics from Method Man’s “All I Need,” a seaside dinner with caviar and a fiery sunset.

“nerdz,” she fittingly captioned the photos.