Rihanna Shares Angelic Photo of A$AP Rocky Holding Baby RZA: ‘My Bajan Boyz’

Rihanna is soaking up some family time under the sun this week. On Tuesday (July 3), the 35-year-old “Umbrella” singer showed off her view from the beach with an adorable photo on social media of A$AP Rocky holding their 13-month-old son RZA up to the sky.

Backdropped by palm trees and the setting sun, only Rocky and RZA’s silhouettes are visible in the angelic snap. “my Bajan boyz…🇧🇧❤️” Ri captioned the post, hinting that the family is spending time in her home country of Barbados.

The Fenty mogul has reportedly been in the Caribbean for the past few days, at one point enjoying tasty snow cones with her 34-year-old partner outside their villa. The couple is currently expecting their second child together, with Rihanna now in her third trimester.

Ri’s latest homecoming trip comes just a couple weeks after she and Rocky attended Paris Fashion Week together, supporting Pharrell Williams‘ debut collection as Louis Vuitton’s head of men’s fashion following the passing of designer Virgil Abloh. The “Diamonds” musician starred in an advertisement campaign for the line, proudly showing off her baby bump in a magnificent billboard on the side of the Musée D’Orsay.

After the show, the couple set off to the Cannes Lions festival for Rocky’s Spotify Beach performance. At one point, the “F–kin’ Problems” rapper dedicated his 2022 song “D.M.B.” — also called “DAT$ MAH B!*$H” — to his “beautiful wife in the f—ing building. I love her.”

A couple weeks prior, Ri and Rocky — born Rakim Athelaston Mayers — celebrated Father’s Day together, with the latter sharing rare, intimate photos of their family to mark the occasion. “EVERYDAY FATHERS DAY,” he captioned the pics, to which Rihanna replied: “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd.”

See Ri’s latest photo of her boys below: