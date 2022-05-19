Fans Congratulate Rihanna & A$AP Rocky on Their Newborn Baby

Congratulations are in order for new parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky! On May 13, the superstar couple welcomed their first child, a boy, according to TMZ, who broke the news on Thursday (May 19).
RiRi first announced her pregnancy at the end of January, exposing her baby bump while out on a walk with the “Fashion Killa” rapper in New York City. Since then, the Fenty Beauty mogul has been rocking some high-fashion maternity looks at Milan Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week and out on date nights with Rocky.
Following the exciting news, fans have been flooding Twitter with congratulatory messages, and the newborn bundle of joy quickly became a trending topic on the platform. And while the Barbados-born star reassured fans back in February that her musical follow-up to 2016’s Anti is still on the way, the Navy also expressed hope that RiRi’s baby will inspire some new music.
See below for some adorable reactions to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby news.
Congratulations to Rihanna ❤️And ASAP Rocky On The Arrival Of Their Baby Boy ❤️🤲
God bless them all ❤️
— Iyawo Ronaldo 🇵🇹 (@mideopeyemii) May 19, 2022
Rihanna’s baby knowing that life is already good for him pic.twitter.com/jnGkeqbj5u
— Purplethelamb🌍 (@Cheeboozorrhh) May 19, 2022
Not me fully crying at work finding out Rih had her baby🥹
— Asia Marie🌞 (@Asiaissortaokay) May 19, 2022
Rihanna baby being a Taurus just makes SENSE pic.twitter.com/C1JDQpxbO6
— Nephthys (@nepthysxo) May 15, 2022
Rih Rih done popped that baby out of the oven 😅🔥🔥 congrats to her and A$AP!
— Champion in Life 🙌🏾💪🏾 (@VinceTheMan17) May 19, 2022
RIH and her baby 😭🤣 https://t.co/66B5K12dmx
— rho.eth (@Vibesandchills) May 19, 2022
Rih is a mama🥺
— T⭐️ (@tareetifa) May 19, 2022
imagine having THEE RIHANNA and Asap Rocky as your parents. pic.twitter.com/jljvMIeB8c
— Fenty Cop (@FentyCop) May 19, 2022
Rihanna’s biggest dream has officially come true after bringing her baby boy into the world 🥹 love that for her pic.twitter.com/IwDPoxOYG3
— bri 💎 (@DearBelcalis) May 19, 2022