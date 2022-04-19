Rihanna Announces First Ever Fenty Skin Face Mask, Designed to Give You ‘Snatched Pores’

Rihanna celebrates the launch of Fenty Beauty at ULTA Beauty on March 12, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Rihanna‘s got a lot on her plate, what with her clothing line and, you know, being pregnant with her first child. But she’s not slowing down. In fact, she’s setting her sights on something important: fabulous skin.

Rihanna announced on Instagram Tuesday (April 19) that her skincare brand Fenty Skin is debuting its first-ever face mask, Cookies N Clean.

A play on cookies and cream ice cream, the new clay-based product is white with dark flecks — just like its namesake — and is made up of kaolin clay, charcoal, salicylic acid and rhubarb and ginger extracts. “Our FIRST EVER face mask removes dirt, oil, and impurities for deeply cleansed, snatched pores!” the “Umbrella” singer wrote in her caption. “The bouncy, light-as-air texture leaves skin feeling creamy soft and smooth—not stripped like the average clay mask from the opps!”

According to the nine-time Grammy winner, the $32 mask, which becomes available for purchase April 22, was Fenty shoppers’ most requested product. “They ask, queen muva delivers!” read a comment left by the official Fenty Skin Instagram page.

The company already boasts an extensive range of products including cleansers, toners, moisturizers, eye creams and scrubs — and that’s just Fenty Skin. Its sister company, Fenty Beauty, started by Rihanna in 2017, offers a long list of makeup products known for servicing people with all skin tones.

Ri has also been serving up jaw-dropping looks while expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. She’s currently in her third trimester.

Check out Rihanna’s announcement for Fenty Skin’s new face mask below: