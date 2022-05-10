Rihanna Announces Fenty Beauty & Skin Will Be Available in Africa: ‘I’ve Been Waiting for This Moment!’

Rihanna poses for a picture as she celebrates Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin at Goya Studios on Feb. 11, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Rihanna just came one step closer to total world domination. In a Tuesday (May 10) post to her Twitter, the singer-turned-beauty mogul — who is currently pregnant with her first child — announced that her Fenty line of makeup and skincare products will officially become available to Africa, the world’s second-largest continent and home to more than a billion people.

“I’ve been waiting for this moment!” she wrote, captioning a quartet of photos showing what some of the Fenty products look like on her face. “@fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!! Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe…we comin at ya May 27th and that’s just the beginning!!!”

The official Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin Instagram accounts also shared the announcement in a joint post, writing: “The wait is finally OVA!!!”

“AFRICA – we pullin up!” the message continued. “Who ready?! We’ve been workin hard to make this happen! We’ll be available in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia, and Zimbabwe local retailers starting MAY 27!”

Started by Rihanna in 2017 with the mission to make products for people with all skin tones, Fenty Beauty also just became available for purchase in Ulta stores back in February. It was already on shelves in Sephora locations across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, France, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Thailand, Malaysia, Australia, Singapore and the Middle East, as well as online for shipping to more than 150 countries, according to its the Fenty Beauty website.

