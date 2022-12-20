Rick Anderson, The Tubes Bassist, Dies at 75

The Tubes has lost another member. Rick Anderson, bassist and founding member of the San Francisco rock band, died at 75 on Dec. 16, the group shared in a statement on social media.

“We lost our brother on 12/16/22,” the band captioned a series of photos on Sunday (Dec. 18). “Rick brought a steady and kind presence to the band for 50 years. His love came through his bass. RIP.” The statement did not offer any additional details regarding Anderson’s death, which comes after the April passing of Re Styles, who sang with the group.

The Tubes formed on March 22, 1972, in San Francisco, and was the combined forces of two Phoenix bands that came from the city to California in 1969. The first band, called The Beans, included Anderson as well as other members Bill Spooner, Vince Welnick and Bob McIntosh. The second band, the Red White and Blues Band, featured members Prairie Prince, Roger Steen, and David Killingsworth.

With The Tubes, Anderson opened for Led Zeppelin in 1973. Rick Wakeman of the band Yes was instrumental in helping the band get signed, suggesting to the group’s A&R to pitch to A&M Records. After getting signed, The Tubes released its self-titled debut album in 1975. Tracks “White Punks on Dope” and “What Do You Want From Life?” became staples in the band’s catalogue, with the former being covered by Mötley Crüe in 2000.

