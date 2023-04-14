×
 
Rich Paul Had an Adorable Moment With Adele While Livestreaming

"Hey, baby!" Adele was heard telling her sports agent boyfriend when he picked up a FaceTime call from the star.

Rich Paul and Adele
Rich Paul and Adele attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023 in Los Angeles. Johnny Nunez/GI for The Recording Academy

Rich Paul was streaming on Twitch on Thursday (April 13), when he got a quick phone call from his girlfriend Adele.

The sports agent’s phone began ringing while he was live with content creator Kai Cenat, and when he answered the FaceTime, the “Easy on Me” singer is heard saying on the other end, “Hey baby!”

“I’m streaming, I’ll call you right back,” he told the superstar.

The Grammy-winning superstar and the Klutch Sports Group founder took their relationship public in the summer of 2021, when they were seen watching a basketball game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. In September, Adele shared a series of photos from another wedding — NBA star Anthony Davis and Marlen P’s — including a sweet photo booth snap of the couple.

During her One Night Only special with Oprah Winfrey, Adele opened about how happy Paul makes her. “He’s just hilarious. And very smart. It’s quite incredible watching him do what he does,” she told Winfrey also sharing that she’s experiencing the first time she’s ever “loved myself and been open to loving and being loved by someone else.”

