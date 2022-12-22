Rex Orange County Reacts to Sexual Assault Charges Against Him Being Dropped: ‘I Have Always Denied These Allegations’

Rex Orange County has had all six counts of sexual assault dismissed in his native U.K. following an investigation by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

“Today, all charges against me have been dropped,” the British singer-songwriter (born Alexander O’Connor) tweeted on Thursday (Dec. 22). “The Crown Prosecution Service reviewed the evidence and decided that there is no merit in this case going to trial. I have always denied these allegations and am grateful that the independent evidence has cleared me of any wrongdoing. I have never assaulted anyone and I do not condone violence or abusive behaviour of any kind.”

In early October, O’Connor was charged with assaulting a woman in London on six separate occasions in June 2021. O’Connor had pleaded not guilty, and was set free on unconditional bail ahead of a provisional trial date set for Jan. 3, 2023.

The CPS concluded that the evidence “no longer met” its test for a prosecution, the BBC reported.

O’Connor reaffirmed his innocence in his statement on social media, saying that the only evidence against him was the accuser’s account, which was refuted by CCTV camera footage and testimony from another witness.

The singer-songwriter also addressed what he called “inaccuracies” surrounding the six charges.

“I was wrongly accused of touching someone one evening on their leg, neck, back, and bottom,” he wrote. “That led to 6 charges of sexual assault. The only evidence against me was the individual’s account. However, CCTV footage obtained by the police contradicted their version of events. Their partner was also present throughout the evening in question and gave a statement to the police which did not support the allegations against me.”

O’Connor concluded by noting that it’s “been a difficult time for everyone involved and I’d like to thank the people who have helped me through it as well as my family and loved ones for their continued support.”

O’Connor rose to prominence as Rex Orange County after being featured on Tyler, the Creator‘s 2017 album, Flower Boy, including the single “Boredom.” The English artist has released four studio albums, the last two — 2019’s Pony and 2022’s Who Cares? — on RCA Records in the United States. Both albums reached the top five on the Billboard 200, while Pony hit No. 1 on Top Alternative Albums. He has also tallied three singles in the top 10 of Billboard‘s Hot Rock Songs chart with “Pluto Projector,” “10/10” and “Face to Face.”

See O’Connor’s full statement on Twitter below.